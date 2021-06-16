At “Today is another day” hosted by Serena Bortone on Rai 1 Luca Trapanese, single, 42 years old, told about his experience first of fostering and then of adopting little Alba, suffering from Down syndrome. Among the guests also Ornella Muti who remembered Alberto Sordi on the day the actor would have turned 101 years old.

It was an exciting episode, that of “Today is another day” aired on Rai 1 on June 15, conducted by Serena Bortone.

Luca Trapanese and the adoption of the little Alba

Spectators were moved by the story of Luca Trapanese, the man who has adopted a little girl suffering from down syndrome, the small one Sunrise.

Trapanese, single, 42 years old, gay, practicing Catholic, took the child into foster care in the summer of 2017, then adopted her.

Alba had been abandoned in hospital by her biological parents because of Down syndrome and then rejected by thirty other families in July four years ago.

Italian law allows single people to adopt a child only in special cases. One of these is disability.

Trapanese she said that since she arrived Sunrise his life has changed for the better.

Luca is a loving dad. He has declared:

«I don’t remember life before Alba, I would never go back. We got stuck, I had made a request for foster care and they call me after 9 months for Alba, a newborn, who unfortunately could not find a placement because she suffers from Down syndrome. His disability has never been a problem for me. “

She is perfect as she is, each of us is unique, underlined Luca, who recounted the most exciting moments for him so far: when Alba called him dad for the first time and when he finally saw her walking and rejoiced. for her.

TO “Today is another day” by Serena Bortonein addition, a tribute to Alberto Sordi who, on June 15 of this year, would have turned 101 years old.

To remember it with the presenter they intervened Ornella Muti, who has worked with him on several films, and Paola Comin, historical collaborator of Sordi, has worked with him in the last ten years of his life.