At “Today is another day” one of Serena Bortoni’s guests was Anna Falchi. The presenter will present from 3 July “Uno Weekend”, on Rai 1, with Beppe Convertini, and from September she will be in the cast of “I Fatti tua”, with Salvo Sottile, Umberto Broccoli and the other new entry Emanuela Aureli. Furthermore, Falchi recently went to live with her partner, Andrea Ruggieri.

Anna Falchi He is his brother Sauro have been guests of Serena Bortone on this week’s first date with “Today is another day” on Rai 1.

Anna Falchi and her brother Sauro by Serena Bortone

Read also: Anna Falchi and Fiorello: why did they break up? The truth

The two talked about their relationship and the fact that they grew up together without a male figure of reference.

Serena Bortone, then, he asked the Hawks how cohabitation with her partner is going Andrea Ruggieri, to which she has been linked since 2012. The two have recently decided to live together and Falchi admits that everything is going well.

Anna’s brother too, Sauro, he confirmed and is confident, saying he thinks it will be fine.

Falchi also commented for the first time on its landing on “I Fatti Vostri” on Rai 2 from next September, in a season in which there will be no Giancarlo Magalli, who – by his will – will go to the helm of the “Lingo” quiz, always on Rai 2.

Falchi said to Bortone, with irony:

“My whole life has been my business, now I do ‘Your Facts”.

With her there will also be another new entry, Emanuela Aureli. Confirmed Except Sottile and Umberto Broccoli.

Before “I Fatti Vostr” i, however, there will be another adventure for Falchi: from 3 July it will be on Rai 1 with Beppe Convertini in “One Weekend”.

A few hours before the airing of “Today is another day” Serena Bortone was in turn a guest of “Italian Stories” conducted by Eleonora Daniele on Rai 1.

Serena Bortone to “Italian Stories”: “No to labels”

It might interest you: Anna Falchi is back on TV: stop the sexy icon

Compared to those who give her a somewhat “caciarona” journalist, Bortone said that everyone is never one, we must not be subject to labels, we want to express many spaces of ourselves.

In a few days there will probably be confirmation, but apparently Bortone would be in pole position to return in September with “Today is another day”.

Anyway, Serena told “Storie Italiane” that she lives in the present, enjoying what she has. She is happy and pleased to “have entered this beautiful family of Rai 1“.