At last the wait is over today comes the first part of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs, the new update of the famous game from Mojang Studios, which promises to bring even more additions to the title.

Although the update was originally planned to arrive jointly, it was eventually split into two different updates. A first part, which is the one we received today and includes new animals and types of blocks, and a second part, which will arrive during Christmas, will include the most revolutionary parts of the update, these being the new generation systems for caves and mountains.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs shows a new video with some of its additions

From the official Twitter of Minecraft, Mojang has confirmed that the update is now available for both the classic version of Java, as well as for Bedrock, the most recent version of the game that involved a reconstruction of its code.

The release of this first part of the content has been accompanied by a fun trailer that illustrates two of its main additions: squid and goat. We leave it below:

Today comes the first part of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs

We hope you enjoy the arrival of this first part of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs as much as we do. Minecraft is available on virtually any platform capable of running games, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, PC, Android, and iOS.

