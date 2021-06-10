Although the mystery game will soon be revealed, today it arrived a new free game to the Epic Games Store, which had been announced a few days ago already. It is about Genshin Impact, which although it is Free to Play, was not yet available on the Epic Games Store. The big difference is that a free content pack will be available for a few days and will be available for a limited time. The game will also have crossplay.

In front of Upcoming new free game to the Epic Games Store to be revealed in a few hours, there have already been leaks that seem to indicate that this will not be a great game. All in all, both Genshin Impact and this new game will be great additions to your ever-growing library.

Now what Genshin Impact is the new free game to the Epic Games Store, you can add it to your library and start enjoying the benefits that this download gives you. Those who want to enjoy the experience can also look forward to receiving a “special gift” intended to help travelers as they embark on a new journey. To access the unspecified gift, the Players must use the redemption code “GenshinEpic”. The deadline for this gift is June 17.

With its arrival at the Epic Store, Genshin Impact broadens its player base even further. The question is if at some point the game will reach Xbox consoles, being the only console where it is not (apparently it will arrive on Switch very soon).