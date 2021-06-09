Vaccines take time to work. If they are going to receive a regimen of two vaccines, the protection begins to take effect 10-14 days after the second dose ». Quique Bassat, epidemiologist at IS Global Barcelona, ​​makes it clear that the strategy of prodding the players and the coaching staff of the Spanish team four days after its debut in the Eurocup will not serve to prevent further infections. This expert explains that the different serums that have been developed to combat a pathogen that, for now, has left two positives in La Roja (Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente) do not provide immediate shielding against Covid-19. Therefore, he exposes that “it does not make sense” to carry out prophylaxis at this time if you only look at the continental tournament. And remember that this action should have been developed in advance, with sufficient margin, to avoid the setbacks that the coronavirus is causing in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.

Bassat is forceful. “They would not be immunized for the Eurocup.” It is true, he admits, that a first puncture does generate some protection, but it takes about “fifteen days” for this beneficial consequence to occur. “Yes, there is a difference between people who have received a dose over those who have not received any, but fifteen days have to pass.” That is, Spain would play the group stage without this extra protection, since Wednesday 23 is when they face Slovakia to close this first part of the continental tournament.

Spain will receive a two-dose vaccine. It can be Modern or Pzifer. In the case of the first, 28 days must elapse between one and the other, with an immunization of 94% fourteen days after the second puncture; In other words, it would take almost a month and a half to reach its maximum effect. If you bet on Pzifer, the difference between the first and the second intervention is 21 days, and a week after the second dose the shielding would arrive. That is, just under a month. Come on, the immunization would occur just for the final, if Spain arrives. «The Eurocopa would have finished when they begin to be protected. It seems to me more of a cosmetic action. Now, it makes no sense to vaccinate them, if you only look at the Eurocup; you always have to get vaccinated, but not only for the tournament. They had to have imagined that this could happen and, if they really wanted to have them protected, vaccination should have been considered earlier, as with athletes who go to the Games.

– And is it possible that, if they are vaccinated this Wednesday or Thursday, they may feel any adverse consequences in Monday’s game against Sweden?

Bassat understands that no. “Each one expresses their discomfort in a different way. And the symptoms are usually the first 24 hours. It is a very minimal risk ”, explains this expert.