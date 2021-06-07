President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the host of the intellectual game “What? Where? When?” Boris Kryuk and club expert Andrey Kozlov with medals of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, II degree. Decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The document specifies that Andrei Anatolyevich Kozlov – First Deputy General Director of Igra-TV Television Company LLC and Boris Aleksandrovich Kryuk – First Deputy General Director of Igra-TV Television Company LLC are awarded “for a great contribution to the development of the media and fruitful activity “.

Boris Kryuk has been a presenter since 2001, scriptwriter, director and producer of the program “What? Where? When?”. Andrey Kozlov has been playing since 1989, is a master’s degree student and three-time winner of the Crystal Owl prize. He also won the Diamond Owl and Best Club Captain.

In May, Vladimir Putin awarded Plenipotentiary Representative to the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD) Yuri Chaika and Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov with the Orders of Merit to the Fatherland, I and II degrees, respectively. The President noted the support for the activities of the President of Russia and the long-term conscientious work of Chaika and thanked Beglov for his great contribution to the social and economic development of St. Petersburg and for his conscientious work over the years.