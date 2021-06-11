Anticipating the arrival of more vaccines, the Township of Hurlingham is considering expand shift availability vaccination against COVID-19, including new hours during the night.

Although the information has not yet been officially announced, sources from the Commune confirmed to Clarín that this new nocturnal modality “is planned, but it is not something that already begins “.

The idea would be to install a vaccine that works from 20 to 6 in the morning, and it has already been communicated to the provincial Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, who reportedly agreed with the initiative.

The mayor Zabaleta in a tour with his pair from Tres de Febrero, the macrista Diego Valenzuela, and the governor Axel Kicillof: from the Province they would have given the OK to his idea of ​​vaccinating at night,

In dialogue with Primer Plano Online, Mayor Juan Zabaleta confirmed the plan, although he preferred not to encourage many expectations and clarified that it can only be carried out “if all those doses arrive that we are waiting for”.

The implementation of the measure must also address two additional issues. On the one hand, the current restrictions for circulate after 20 and on the other, an ever-present issue: the insecure that can be leave the house at dawn in the Conurbano, something that could discourage the neighbors.

Hurlingham has four locations where vaccines are administered: the PAMI office at Juan Diaz de Solís 1302, SUTEBA headquarters in Vergara 3172, the local university, UNAHUR, in Lieutenant Origone 151 and the Leopoldo Marechal Cultural Center, of Vergara 2396.



As in the entire province, since last weekend the over 70 who have not yet received the first dose can go directly to the vaccinations without a previous turn, and even if they have not signed up.

But also, from Tuesday, June 8, the Municipality goes out to search house by house to the elderly and at risk that have not been noted to receive the doses.

It is an operation headed by the municipal Health area with promoters who will visit different neighborhoods of the game to inform how to sign up.



The goal is to get some 40,000 people who have not yet done so to sign up for immunization.

According to official data from the provincial Ministry of Health, Hurlingham had until Sunday June 6 73,009 vaccines administered57,231 people only with the first dose and 15,778 with both.

In the Municipality they explain that since June 1 they have been applying a record number of vaccines, exceeding 1,000 daily doses.

“We have in Hurlingham 109,000 registered in #vacunatePBA. We are heading to the 80,000 vaccinated and we are going out to look for those who have not yet been able to register, house to house, “Zabaleta recently wrote on Twitter.

Zabaleta expressed that he expects a “flood of vaccines” throughout the national territory for the next few days, which will provide the district with a greater capacity to inoculate the neighbors.