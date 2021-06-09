The unseen and what is beyond life constitute the major human crisis, since the first human being had insight into the tragedy of the end represented by the end of life, the heart stopping, the death of the soul, the exit of the soul, the dissolution of the body and the decline of all things of the individual until the memory.

Thus, the questions that were not answered except through the sacred that decided the matter after death, remain open to many people, including: What if I lived longer? What if life extended to more than a generation and more than a century? How will man coexist with the sequence of events, and what are the effects that will be on his behavior, awareness and convictions? Will his view of life be the same as he reflects on the short life in which the goodness, beauty and love of the personality are extinguished, and another whose evil, harm, brutality and tampering with life ends?

In the myths of peoples, the issue of immortality has been dealt with in different ways and forms, as well as literature and cinema through scientific works, such as cloning, natural phenomena and the humanization of the machine, to scientific projects represented in freezing and preserving the brain.

To live longer, to live more than the age of others, to continue to live in your youth that does not change, and does not wear out due to time that tampers with memory, the details of the face, and the solidity of the skeleton. You live and see how people go through the stations of life, how faces and minds change, how principles are established and how they change, and events are reversed.

How the feelings of love collapse from its high edifice and scatter in the void, no heart contains it and no tongue speaks the sweetest words, it passes as if love had no place in the soul and poetry was not written, and the singer did not seek its details.

To live more is to return to time when it is in its beginning, to carry the biography of the universe with the purity of your soul, your pure outlook and your open mind, to see disappointments and successes, fear and courage, love and hate, to move forward in the future, witnessing and contemplating how people will change? What will happen after years and vows and eons?

You see the amount of many mistakes that man made towards life and the future of the earth, and how the facts were clear and bright in the scene for the bright minds, but the human power was not able to see and proceeded to commit catastrophic mistakes, mistakes after mistakes, to make reality frightening and the future disturbing, then leave The good and the bad, and the consequences of their good and their evil remain, the struggle continues in an eternal epic that makes you reach a conviction to stop living more and accept the fact that you leave the world.

Just as the most joyful moment for actress “Blake Ligley” in the movie “The Age of Adeline” was when time began to dye the first strands of her hair white, when she realized that she would stop living more, in the film that was produced in 2015, and tells the story of a twenty-five-year-old woman As a result of a traffic accident, she is exposed to an abnormal phenomenon that keeps her for many years at the same age without growing up.