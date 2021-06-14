GSC details the physical editions of the shooter, including a Collector’s Edition, and an Ultimate loaded with add-ons.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl already has a release date. The long-awaited immersive shooter from GSC Game World was present at the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 with its first gameplay, and the confirmation that it will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC April 28, 2022, as a temporary Xbox exclusive on consoles. Now that we have a date, GSC has released special editions of the game, both in physical and digital format, with a Ultimate Edition that includes figures, lamps and all kinds of products for the biggest fans of the saga … as long as they have $ 340 to spend on it.

The standard edition will cost $ 60, will include several free giftsAvailable from the web of STALKER 2, although its pre-order has not yet been enabled, the GSC editions of the game are as follows. First of all we have the standard edition for $ 59.99, which includes a metal box, a pack of stickers, a letter from the developers, and a permit to enter the Zone, as a souvenir; as well as some weapon skins, character skins, and a multiplayer badge, such as booking incentives.

The Limited Edition for $ 79.99, for its part, extends this offer with the following additions: a map of the Zone, a poster, patches of the factions, military neck badges, and a survival multitool keychain. While this is a lot of content in and of itself, true Stalkers won’t settle for anything less than the Collector’s Edition or the Ultimate Edition of STALKER 2, whose contents we review below:

STALKER 2 Collector’s Edition for $ 179.99

All the contents of the Limited Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition Contents: Bonus Mission, 3 Weapon Skins and 1 Adventure Outfit, 3 Weapon Skins and 2 Multiplayer Outfits, Digital Art Book, Digital Soundtrack.

Physical art book

STALKER figure

STALKER 2 Ultimate Edition for $ 339.99

All the contents of the Collector’s Edition

Contents of the Digital Ultimate edition: all of the Deluxe, plus the Season Pass with access to two expansions.

Artifact Container Lamp

Backpack by STALKER

All these physical editions can be reserved in the coming days from the game store. STALKER 2 will be available on April 28, 2022, bundled with Xbox Game Pass, the game service that does not stop growing, and that offers 3 months subscription for 1 euro. If you missed any of the announcements of the conference, we remind you that Starfield already has a release date, and that Xbox has announced Forza Horizon 5 with a trailer and date.

