The challenges that agricultural producers face every day are multiple, even more so in the current context that demands greater efficiency to produce food in a sustainable way for the entire population.

With the aim of consolidating its position as the provider of solutions for agriculture, Nutrien Ag Solutions presented its comprehensive value proposition under the concept “Lead Your Lot”, which allows to enhance yields in a sustainable way, through crop protection and nutrition solutions, the best genetics in seeds, a wide variety of services and applications, the latest technology available and the advice of its more than 160 specialists in the whole country.

“We are excited to present our entire differential proposal as a company, with a single comprehensive platform of innovative solutions, providing the producer with precise recommendations and accompanying him in the face of the challenges that he goes through every day ”, commented Marcelo Cohen, leader of Marketing and Customer Experience for LAS at Nutrien Ag Solutions, in a virtual press meeting.

Guided by the motto “Lead Your Lot”, the Nutrien Ag Solutions team puts all its effort and concentrates on providing the best service so that the producer maximizes the potential of his lot and always recognizes himself at the forefront of his business, professionally managing the variables that influence him.

“Each producer is the protagonist of the decisions in his field, he is the one who produces and takes risks, that is why we recognize that leadership from our integral value proposition. We know that you have to be daily and without schedules, touring the field, to achieve the expected results, in each batch, “said Cohen.

And he added: “At Nutrien Ag Solutions we understand that the field is the life, the family and the business of each of our clients. We recognize that we are here to support them and we value the trust they give us by opening the gate and allowing us to enter. Our commitment is to treat their field as if it were truly our field ”.

The comprehensive value proposition

Nahuel Lo Cane, the new leader for the LAS region (Argentina, Chile and Uruguay) of Nutrien Ag Solutions, is an agronomist, with a solid professional career developed in agribusiness, in positions in the Marketing and Commercial areas, with regional scope and global.

Lo Cane presented the complete portfolio offered by the company of Canadian origin as part of its integral value proposition, highlighting its solutions in protection and nutrition of crops and seeds.

In crop nutrition, he made reference to the technology by which the impregnation of fertilizers (coating) is carried out with Loveland’s high performance and quality products, to make the use of nutrients more efficient, as well as the line of foliar fertilizers and biologicals that the company has.

He also listed the services, including soil and plant sampling with tools such as Nutriscription®, its technology for foliar sampling of implanted crops, with micronutrients in mind. In applications, the company has the largest machinery fleet in the country, with the capacity to apply variable doses of fertilizers, with its TerraGator and RoGator equipment.

Lo Cane also mentioned the “digital agronomy” platforms to manage field information and collaborate with the producer to make the best agronomic decision. One of them is Echelon®, its digital tool that already has 4,500 farmers, 9,000 agricultural establishments and 50,000 lots of crops, covering more than 3 million hectares in Argentina.

“We are the Ag Retailer of the future, with a comprehensive value proposition through innovative agronomic solutions and we have great international and regional support, through our integration into the LATAM business, together with the Brazilian operations,” said Lo Cane.

In addition, he pointed out that the network team of the 47 points of sale called “agrocentros” that the company owns throughout Argentina, provides the advice and support necessary to accompany the producer in his field throughout the production cycle , promoting Good Agricultural Practices, to ensure the sustainability of the system.

“Through our comprehensive value proposition, we invite producers across the country to join us in leading their batch with Nutrien Ag Solutions,” concluded Lo Cane.