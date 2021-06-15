No debris. We had anticipated this on Motorsport.com, but the tire issue will be at the center of attention in the French GP because the two rear tire failures in the Azerbaijan GP were explained in the careful investigation carried out by Pirelli in collaboration with the FIA: there are those who would not have respected the safety requirements.

The sole supplier issued a statement in the evening clarifying what happened “… to the left rear tires involved in the accidents that affected Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen during the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix”.

“This analysis – we read – also took into consideration the tires used by other cars in the race, which had a number of laps equal to or greater than the damaged ones. The trial determined that there was no manufacturing or quality defect on any of the tires; nor was there any sign of fatigue or delamination ”.

“The causes of Aston Martin and Red Bull’s left rear tire failures have been clearly identified. They were caused by a circumferential rupture on the inner shoulder, which can be related to the running conditions of the tire, despite the fact that the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressure and maximum temperature in the thermo-blanket) have been respected ”.

“Following this analysis, Pirelli presented its report to the FIA ​​and the teams. The FIA ​​and Pirelli have agreed on a new series of protocols, including an updated technical directive already distributed to the teams, to monitor the operating conditions during a race weekend and will evaluate any other appropriate actions ”.

And it is no coincidence that the FIA ​​has issued a new Technical Directive that tightens controls: a set of tires at the end of the stint and after the conclusion of the race can be sampled from a single-seater and, after being sealed, will be put back in the heat blankets at a temperature of 80 degrees.

If the expected hot pressure is restored, there will be no problem, but if a lower figure than that prescribed is found, the technical commissioners will report to the sports commissioners’ college to take the necessary measures.

The FIA ​​has adopted an effective solution that should make it possible to track down those who play with pressure.

Red Bull in the meantime also issued a statement: “We have worked closely with Pirelli and the FIA ​​during their investigation into Max’s tire failure on lap 47 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and we can confirm that it is not No fault arising from the car was found. We have always respected Pirelli’s prescriptions and will continue to follow their indications. We are grateful that after last weekend’s high-speed impacts no rider was injured. “

Now we will find out what will change at Paul Ricard …