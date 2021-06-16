In the last days the case generated by the dangerous has been mounted tire blowouts by Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen on the straight a Baku. Thorough checks on Pirelli tires led to discover different teams playing on the variations of their pressures, overheating them beyond the 80 degrees allowed with the tire warmers with the aim of gaining better grip and better traction thanks to their cooling on the track that ‘deflated’ the tires beyond the regulatory minimums. The Federation thus ran for cover with a long technical directive, but also explaining to the teams that even the used tires will be checked and brought to a temperature of 80 degrees, to check their pressure.

Tires, FIA directive: 12 ‘anti-cunning’ pages

On the other hand, the Pirelli press release issued yesterday evening highlighted the “compliance with the prescribed starting parameters“, Thus leaving free interpretation of tire pressures during the race. As explained by the Corriere dello Sport today, different teams would have been playing with the pressures: “Who was being smart? Let’s talk about Red Bull and Aston Martin, which gave birth to the case, but also of other 3 teams (among which there is no Ferrari), which, despite not having accused tire failure, were put in the sights of the FIA ​​in the crosshairs for incorrect practices. Yep: half a grid in Baku was out of order“.