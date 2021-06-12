A person’s back muscle spasm has a number of causes, most notably soft tissue injury, or muscle, tendon or ligament injury in the spine, which sometimes leads to complications, most notably the pain of the vertebrae continuously throughout the day during rest and work times.

According to the “health line” website, there are a number of first aids that must be done when feeling a muscle spasm that must be followed immediately to prevent its complications from affecting the spine and the whole body, most notably:

Resorting to rest immediately to reduce cramping.

Eating muscle relaxants: General relaxation is common on the body, and is usually prescribed in cases of acute pain.

Cold treatment: using ice wrapped in a towel and placing it on the part of the spine that causes pain, which reduces inflammation and thus relieves pain. According to the seventh day.

Anti-inflammatories: Anti-inflammatory medications can help reduce inflammation and pain as prescribed by your doctor.

Lie on your back: In cases of severe cramping, the upper part of the back must be relaxed on the bed with a pillow under the knees and fixed in a sloped place of the body.

Walking regularly: It is necessary to walk to reduce the pressure on the tendons and muscles, starting with short distances and then longer distances and at regular intervals daily.