The new Borderlands universe game is due out in 2022 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4.

Fans of the Borderlands series have been pleasantly surprised by the recent announcement of the spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This video game, which despite being based on the franchise can even be enjoyed without having played never to her, she will let us customize our characters and even introduce new mechanics. Now, we have learned more information about the video game.

The game will be perfect to play with friends, thanks to its 4-player multiplayerAt IGN’s Summer of Gaming, the creators of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have given more details of what we can expect from the title. The creative director, Matt cox, has explained that the game aims to have a lot of replayability thanks to the amount of loot and stories that we can find, as well as the content of the final part that can be repeated. The game will be perfect to play with friends, thanks to its 4 player multiplayer.

Cox has also indicated that it is set in a “unpredictable fantasy world” and that the history will change on the fly based on Tina’s actions. Although the characters can be customized, this will not happen with the weapons, which they cannot be modified. Of course, Gearbox has ensured that there will be a lot of variety of weapons in the form of pistols, melee weapons, and spells.

And indeed, it is curious to note that there will be no grenades in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as they have been “replaced” by spells. Of course, we will have defensive elements at our disposal, such as armor and amulets. In addition, the characters will have different skills according to their class, although we can expand them with special spells. “In fact, we like to think of our spells more like mini-skills because of its power and variety, “commented Cox.

We like to think of our spells more as mini-abilities due to their powerMatt coxAs for the enemies, the studio has said that it wants to adapt the designs to ones that fit more with the mind from Tina. In the first trailer we see some more normal and some really strange. “You can expect some designs slightly deformed of high fantasy, “Cox assured. By the way, the worker has insisted that indeed the game can be played without ever having touched Borderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a close up more roleplayer of this universe and promises a lot of action when its launch occurs early 2022. The title will be released on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and will have the same humorous touch as the main saga, something characteristic of this video game. Remember that E3 2021 begins today and you can follow all the conferences with us.

