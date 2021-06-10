Gearbox has announced Borderlands fantasy spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

It’s due out early 2022 on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. 2K is publishing.

The trailer is below:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands revolves around Tiny Tina, the popular Borderlands character voiced by Ashly Burch. It also stars “headstrong captain” Valentine, played by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), “rule-obsessed robot” Frette, played by Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and the Dragon Lord, played by Will Arnett (Arrested Development ).

In the game, Tiny Tina serves as players’ guide through a fantasy tabletop realm. Players are on a quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, and along the way meet characters such as a lute-wielding Bardbarian and their very own “Fairy Punchfather”.

You get to create and customize a multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash and cast while defeating monsters and exploring treasure-filled dungeons. It’s like Borderlands, except with magic and swords as well as bullets. Tiny Tina makes the rules and changes the world on the fly.

There’s co-op for up to four players, a story-driven campaign and repeatable end-game content, Gearbox said.