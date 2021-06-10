Wonderlands will be the new spin-off of Borderlands, the post-apocalyptic saga of Gearbox Y 2K. This spin-off will star Tiny Tina, the fanatic of explosives. During the Summer Game Fest 2021, the company revealed a trailer in which we can some of the elements that this new story will have.

This video game will arrive in early 2022 thanks to Gearbox and, unlike Borderlands, this spin-off will bring more fantasy, summons, and even unicorns. Wonderlands promises to be an interesting twist on this legendary saga.

What did they show in the trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Fortunately, the art style of Borderlands will remain in this spin-off. At the start of the trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we are shown an imposing dragon on a mountainous circle. Later, we see one of its protagonists fighting hand to hand with this beast. To fight him, we see how he can use magic to be able to face him.

Finally, we see how a unicorn attacks the dragon taking victory to give rise to Tiny Tina. It is possible that this delivery has more possibilities than others. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands promises to be a big surprise for this Summer Game Fest 2021.

