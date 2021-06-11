Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns was preparing US President Joe Biden for the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported on June 11 by the edition Time…

Much of Biden’s preparation took place during a daily intelligence briefing, three unnamed U.S. administration officials said. The leading figure at them was the CIA director and former US ambassador to Moscow, William Burns, who advocated a return to the policy of containing Moscow as it was during the Cold War.

It is noted that Joe Biden is preparing for tough negotiations, although he considers them to be the goal of reducing tensions between the two countries and ensuring greater predictability in bilateral relations.

On June 16, a meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States will take place in Geneva. The Russian leader will arrive at the summit on the day of the talks, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. Vladimir Putin and the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will meet at the Villa La Grange in Geneva.

In anticipation of the meeting, the Geneva police requested additional assistance from neighboring cantons. In addition, the Swiss Air Force expressed its readiness to raise fighters into the sky in case of a threat at the summit.

Earlier, on June 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the summit of the presidents of Russia and the United States does not have an agreed agenda. At the same time, he expressed the hope that Biden during the summit will talk about the reaction of the States to the proposals of the Russian side on cybersecurity.