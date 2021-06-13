A more sustainable world involves transforming our homes. Home renovation is one of the top priorities in tackling climate change, but it is also one of Europe’s spearheads to encourage economic growth. The objective is ambitious: to improve the energy efficiency of nearly 500,000 properties in the country from this year until 2023. To achieve this there are an amount of economic resources never seen before (5,800 million euros from European funds) and that they will start to be distributed soon. “The programs that we have prepared to channel them are very ambitious. Not only because of the historical magnitude of the financing, but also because of the great importance of the economic and social moment we are living in, and because we are entering a new cycle for construction in Spain ”, said José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda , in the event Energy rehabilitation: steps towards a sustainable recovery, organized by EL PAÍS and Acciona.

More information

The idea is that the work to be carried out in homes (which are responsible for 21.1% of greenhouse gases, according to the INE) will bring about a 30% reduction in non-renewable primary energy consumption, Ábalos explained. To promote this change, the Government will give a maximum of 24,000 euros per floor. Of this amount, up to 80% (19,200 euros) may be subsidized when there are significant energy improvements. For individual dwellings, the subsidy will reach 40% of a 5,000-euro project (that is, about 2,000 euros). Tax relief would be added to this subsidy. “These percentages and amounts are basically graduated due to environmental and social factors. In any case, they are high magnitudes. So the plan is designed for comprehensive actions that produce global improvements in the energy performance of the building and not in specific interventions, “said the minister.

More information

“We must be aware that part of the financing is paid by the beneficiaries,” Ábalos stressed. “We are concerned that this does not constitute a barrier for the works to be carried out or that funds are disproportionately diverted to families or neighborhoods with greater financial capacity,” argued the government representative. To avoid this situation, in some cases the subsidy may be increased to 100% of the investment, taking into account eminently social criteria both for actions at the building and neighborhood levels, he said. The challenge facing the Government is enormous and requires the collaboration of different public and private organizations. “We are working on agreements with the banking entities, on formulas so that they provide the initial financing and that they can recover it through the energy savings produced. [por los usuarios de las viviendas]. For our part, we are going to facilitate this financing with model contracts and in some cases guarantees ”, he added.

More information

The goal is for the number of annual rehabilitations to go from 30,000 to 150,000. Achieving this objective will require a special formula so that the resources of European funds pass quickly and easily from Brussels to city councils and companies that know the reality at street level of the neighborhoods, agreed the three experts who participated in a round table during the meeting. “Our workhorse is resources,” said Abel Caballero, president of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP). “That they arrive [los fondos] to the town halls so that we can get to work. What we want is to speed up. We are ready to carry out the investment that the State proposes. If political debates and administrative issues are mixed, it will not go well, “he said.

“What we cannot do is say that 100 cars can pass through a road and now we want 200,000 to pass because that is physically impossible,” exemplified Elena González Sánchez, director of Energy Services at Acciona. To put the necessary throttle, said the expert, they are demand aggregation measures. That is to say, group the rehabilitations so that the neighbors themselves are not in charge of managing the aid individually. “The end client must be informed of what this energy rehabilitation is going to mean for him … but not transfer the problem to him, because it is as if I go to the doctor, they inform me and also then I have to decide how I operate”, he pointed. “That’s not practical, it doesn’t work, that’s what specialized companies are for,” he mentioned.

For his part, Luis Cabrera, president of the National Association of Energy Services Companies (ANESE), explained that citizens are correctly digesting the purpose of housing reforms, because they know that this will increase the value of the property . “With an elevator the house is worth more.” The heart of the matter is the availability of funds. “Procedures have to change and they have to be streamlined a lot, because otherwise it is impossible for us to execute that huge amount of resources.” The risk is wasting the moment. “We cannot waste any of the resources we have obtained,” Minister Ábalos said during his speech. “We are going to prioritize in evaluations the improvement in the licensing procedures and the modification of the planning, together with the technical quality, the maturity of the action, its comprehensive nature and the improvement of sustainability”, he warned. But he also assured: “We cannot have unused remnants. Because the requirements cannot be relaxed. They are requirements of the plan itself as a consequence of what Europe is demanding of us ”.