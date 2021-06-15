Tim Berners-Lee, father of the world Wide Web, put the original source code that he developed in 1989 to auction off at Sotheby’s. popularize the use of the internet.

The tender will open in $ 1,000 on June 23 and the auction will be held online until the end of the month. As with all Sotheby’s NFT sales to date, including 28 digital artworks that sold for a total of $ 17.1 million Last week, the auction house declined to offer an estimate for the Berners-Lee code.

Although the groundbreaking code has long been in the public domain, the British computer scientist has now authorized the sale of a single time-stamped edition of his original files.

With more than 9,500 lines of code, the files contain the basis of the languages ​​and protocols that underpin the Internet as we know it: Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) and Identified Universal Document (URI).

Sold together with an animated code display and digital “poster” “signed” by Berners-Lee by means of a graphic signature. The successful tenderer will also take home a letter, written by the computer scientist, in which he reflects on the code and its creation.

Tim Berners-Lee and the code of the World Wide Web. Photo Sotheby’s

“It was fun to go back and review the code,” the letter says. “It is amazing to see the things that those relatively few lines of code, with the help of an incredible band of contributors across the globe, they stayed on track enough to become what the web is now.

“I never felt like I could relax and sit down, as the network was and is constantly changing,” concludes Berners-Lee. “Still not the best it can be: There is always work to be done!“he added.

The WWW, an invention that revolutionized communications



Berners-Lee, in 1998. AP Photo

Although the world’s first web page was not launched until 1991, the birth of the World Wide Web is often considered to be 1989, the year Berners-Lee submitted a manuscript entitled “Information Management: A Proposal” in the CERN, a particle physics research laboratory in Switzerland.

Originally designed to help scientists work, his invention soon spread beyond the academic world. Currently, there are more than 4.6 billion active Internet users in the world.

Sotheby’s, which is organizing the sale, described the code as the “first artifact of digital origin” ever auctioned. This clarification is because with NFT technology many works of art created specifically in digital format are intended to be sold with this technology. The web, and its source code, no.

The auction house’s global director of science and popular culture, Cassandra Hatton, said the sale offered the opportunity to “own” part of a technological development that heralded a “paradigm shift” for humanity.

“I’ve been trying to think of something comparable,” he told CNN by phone from New York. “I thought maybe the theory of relativity, heliocentrism, the printing press, light bulbs or the combustion engine. But I think this is something much bigger, “he said.

“The light bulbs were an improvement on candles, the combustion engine an improvement on the steam engine, but with the World Wide Web, it was something completely new“, he assured.

A “completely digital artifact”



Netscape Navigator, one of the first browsers to visit the World Wide Web.

Based on blockchain technology, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, revolutionized digital art and collectibles by offering proof of ownership. The tokens have made it easy to purchase and exchange digital assets that could otherwise be easily copied, such as tweets or photographs.

The Berners-Lee code has been publicly available since 1993, but Hatton believes that the ability to own the “original files” makes this NFT like other high-value historical collectibles.

Berners-Lee, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, said in a press release that NFTs represent “the most appropriate proprietary medium there is” for her pioneering code.

“Why an NFT? Well, it’s a natural thing to do when you’re a computer scientist and when you write code and did it for many years“he said.” It feels good to digitally sign my autograph on a completely digital artifact, “he reaffirmed.

Given NFT’s limited track record in the market, Hatton said it will probably “be a while” before auctioneers can provide accurate valuations for the NFT market. But he predicted that the buyer would probably be someone “who has lived the paradigm shift“caused by the arrival of the web.

SL