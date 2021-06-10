Tilsa Lozano made a serious complaint through her social networks. The businesswoman said that she received strong qualifications after having publicly expressed her political position and revealed the name of the candidate to whom she gave her vote.

In your official account Instagram She regretted that there are people who do not show tolerance towards the opinions of others and stated that she would never criticize anyone in a violent way.

“I don’t care who you voted for, what matters to me is that you defend your position peacefully, I am so sorry to see this aggression among Peruvians. Aggression will never be the solution. You hurt me, Peru ”, wrote the jury of Artist of the year.

Tilsa Lozano asked her followers to understand the different political thoughts that exist in Peru. Likewise, he expressed his annoyance at the attacks of which he was a victim.

“I have received over a thousand messages in the last weeks insulting me, just for thinking differently. Do not forget that we are all Peruvians and we deserve respect, “he said.

Tilsa Lozano got vaccinated in Miami

The model traveled to the United States and took advantage of her stay to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Tilsa Lozano shared on Instagram some images of the moment she was inoculated with the first dose. “Coming to vaccinate,” he wrote on the platform.

The model received criticism because she traveled during the election day of the last June 6. However, in social networks, he assured that he fulfilled his civic duty before embarking on his trip to the United States.

“For the bad vibe people who say I didn’t vote. Yes, I voted and then I came on a trip. I fulfilled my duty before traveling ”, he stated.

