The jury of the artist of the year Tilsa Lozano placeholder image He has been in Miami, United States for a few days, to spend time with his family and, incidentally, take advantage of his stay to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The well-known figure joined the artists of the medium such as Flavia Laos, Magaly Medina, Jessica Newton, among others, who traveled abroad to receive the vaccine.

The influencer used her social networks to mention to her more than two million followers that she had come to the center, where she would receive the vaccine. As he passed, he took a selfie and detailed: “Getting to get vaccinated.”

In another of her stories, she showed the moment when she was inoculated. Also, although he presented a mask, it was possible to see his expressions of happiness.

Tilsa Lozano placeholder image

Tilsa Lozano clarifies that she voted before traveling to Miami

The figure of América Televisión was criticized by several of his followers after revealing that he traveled to the United States on election day. However, Tilsa responded through his social networks and clarified that he did not evade his civic duty.

“For the bad vibe people who say I didn’t vote. Yes, I voted and then I came on a trip. I fulfilled my duty before traveling, ”he said. He also showed a photo of her leaving her polling place.

Later he expressed his concern when waiting for the electoral flash. “Here we are a group of very anguished Peruvians. Still nothing is said, God enlighten us. I think many must be feeling like me right now, “he said.

Tilsa Lozano, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.