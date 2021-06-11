“That is not my face!”exclaimed the tiktoker furiously Tori dawn in one of his latest videos of TikTok, which he published in late May. And he was right: his pronounced jaw had been automatically replaced by a more slender and feminine one. The complaint was materialized in a clip that obtained over 300,000 views and exceeded 600 comments.

In the video, Tori Dawn demonstrates that by waving her hand in front of the camera, blocking most of her face from the lens, her jaw seemed to return to normal and even her skin seemed softened. “I don’t feel comfortable making videos because I don’t look like that and I don’t know how to fix it,” she said.

“Congratulations TikTok, I’m super awkward and dysphoric now For whatever this shit was (sic)“, she expressed angrily.

“My face is quite androgynous and I like my jaw”Dawn said in an interview with technologyreview.com. “So when I saw him show up and out, I thought ‘Why would they do that, why?’ This is one of the only things I like about my face. Why would you do that? “He mused.

Other tiktokers such as Tori Dawn noticed at the end of May that the Chinese app used this kind of beauty filter automatically, when they looked especially at the camera and saw a face that was not their own.

As the clips spread, many wondered if the company was secretly testing a beauty filter in some users.

Without official answers, the evidence makes it clear that it was temporary problem that randomly affected some users and not others. A major bug for an application used by around 1 billion users worldwide, including more than 100 million in the United States.

TikTok earns Joe Biden’s forgiveness

The current US president reversed the decrees of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which sought to ban Chinese-owned mobile applications TikTok and WeChat on national security grounds, a decision that was celebrated in Bejing.

From the White House they affirmed Thursday that instead of ban these and eight other Chinese apps, the Biden administration requested “a rigorous evidence-based analysis to address the risks” of Internet social media platforms controlled by foreign entities.

Joe Biden’s order is intended to identify any “connected software application that may pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and the American people,” the statement said.

The apps TikTok and WeChat, both developed by China’s Tencent, were banned by Donald Trump. Photo: AP.

“We hope that the United States will treat Chinese companies fairly and refrain from mixing politics and trade issues,” said Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

The former president accused WeChat and TikTok to collect confidential data and share it with the Chinese government. These companies have always denied these espionage accusations.

Following Trump’s first executive order, in August 2020, a legal battle began.

In late December, the Trump administration appealed a court ruling that prevented the Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on TikTok, which would have prevented its operation in the United States.

But in February, the Biden administration asked the Court of Appeals to give it 60 days to study the case and rule on whether or not to uphold the petition.

According to a consulted government official, TikTok continues to be subject to separate scrutiny “through CFIUS,” the Treasury agency responsible for ensuring that foreign investment does not pose a risk to national security.

SL