Goalless draw between Venezuela and Uruguay. The celestial team adds its second consecutive match without winning in this double round of Qualifiers, although the most worrying thing is the image it left in Caracas.

Those of José Peseiro made a great first half through the union of the defense with the center of the field. They did not mind not being the protagonist because the most dangerous occasions came out of their boots. The first great opportunity did not go up to the scoreboard due to a clear hand from Josef Martínez at a quarter of an hour. The judge annulled the Venezuelan forward’s goal. There were no doubts. This action did not alter the personality and charisma of the ‘Vinotinto’, who continued to arrive at Muslera’s goal with some ease, but without much luck.

The local team, as it happened against Chile, is showing the hand of Peseiro in the field. The Portuguese coach succeeded in giving minutes to Nahuel Ferraresi. The center-back became the owner of his defense offering security to his teammates and, above all, without making mistakes in his interventions and that he had in front of a world-class player such as Luis Suárez.

Uruguay was lost in several sections of the match, without knowing where to bite the rival behind. His weakest area was defense. Surprising. The Uruguayan team always stood out for being very strong behind, but that virtue seems to have been lost against Venezuela. The Master made changes by introducing Nicolás de la Cruz in an attempt to change the pale image, but it was of no use to him.

The tie leaves Venezuela in penultimate position with 4 points, the same as Bolivia and Peru. For its part, Uruguay does not lose the direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup in 2022, although the worrying thing is its bad image. In a few days he starts his career in the Copa América. We will see…