The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya in an interview about a tribunal against Lukashenko, the limits of the protest, the strength of the EU and her life in exile.

Belarusian oppositionist Roman Protassevich was recently taken from a plane that was en route from Athens to Vilnius and was forced to land in Minsk by the Lukashenko regime. Then, apparently under pressure and torture, he was forced to give confessions, which were shown on television. How do you rate this case, Ms. Tichanovskaya?

We were all shocked by the hijacking of the plane. It was clearly an act of revenge for which the regime even accepted an international scandal just to settle accounts with a single person. We do not take the statements in the videos published by Roman seriously. Because we know that prisoners are tortured, beaten and threatened in every way so that they confess to all sorts of things. That’s why we don’t judge Roman. Because that is the real goal of the regime: to split the democracy movement. Our goal remains to get Roman free, like all other political prisoners.