No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Throwing her baby in the garbage after his death

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Garbage container

A mother threw her baby into a garbage can in Shubra El-Kheima in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after he died suddenly while she was breastfeeding him, according to what was reported by the “Al-Ahram Gate” website.
During the investigations with her, the mother said that she was very frightened after her son died suddenly while breastfeeding, after he suffocated and could not breathe. She added that she tried to rescue him, but she could not, noting that she threw him in the garbage to get rid of him, fearing that she would be responsible for his death.
The Qalyubia Security Directorate had received a notification that a dead child had been found inside a rubbish bin in the “Mehwar Al-Assar” area in the department’s district.
After investigations, the mother was arrested and the child’s body was preserved. After completing the procedures, the Public Prosecution authorized his burial and assigned the detectives to quickly prepare criminal investigations into the incident and to rush the forensic report on the circumstances of the death.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Restrictions The opening up of Estonian commuter traffic is now being considered in order to prevent port congestion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.