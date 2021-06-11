Throwing her baby in the garbage after his death

A mother threw her baby into a garbage can in Shubra El-Kheima in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after he died suddenly while she was breastfeeding him, according to what was reported by the “Al-Ahram Gate” website.

During the investigations with her, the mother said that she was very frightened after her son died suddenly while breastfeeding, after he suffocated and could not breathe. She added that she tried to rescue him, but she could not, noting that she threw him in the garbage to get rid of him, fearing that she would be responsible for his death.

The Qalyubia Security Directorate had received a notification that a dead child had been found inside a rubbish bin in the “Mehwar Al-Assar” area in the department’s district.

After investigations, the mother was arrested and the child’s body was preserved. After completing the procedures, the Public Prosecution authorized his burial and assigned the detectives to quickly prepare criminal investigations into the incident and to rush the forensic report on the circumstances of the death.