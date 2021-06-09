This story is about three women who did not know each other, a fertilization and the destiny that united them in the same desire to be mothers. Lost pregnancies, failed treatments and a lot of pain at the end of each of these attempts, when the diagnosis came in the form of an oracle: “Your eggs are no longer useful.” Andrea Russo, Silvina Steinbaum and Mariela Ávila were dejected, but they did not give up. They thought about adoption, but they were at the bottom of the waiting lists because of age and being single. The three had had partners and a family project, but they did not prosper and this decision was being made surrounded by friends and family who had promised to accompany them.

But let’s go to the beginning of this story. Andrea Russo was the cornerstone when, in 2013, she accepted that she had to resort to assisted fertilization with anonymous donors. “I had already lost five pregnancies and it was very traumatic. I made the attempt to adopt, but I no longer had time to wait. I wanted to feel a child in my body and, once the mourning that I would not carry my DNA was over, everything else is happiness ”, he explains. In October 2013 their daughter Simona was born. “I had a beautiful pregnancy. I keep the memories of each day, since I received the positive result until today. They are written in a diary that she will ever read ”, adds.

Five embryos resulted from fertilization: two were transferred to Andrea and the remaining three, frozen. This procedure is done to avoid multiple pregnancies and to have the possibility of making other attempts, in case the first one fails. In Argentina there are around 50,000 cryopreserved embryos, according to the Argentine Society of Reproductive Medicine. There are no official records of their inscriptions because the issue is immersed in a legal vacuum that has not been resolved until today.

The debate turned philosophical, although the Argentine Civil Code clearly establishes that the embryo is not a person until it is transferred to the mother’s womb. The Assisted Reproduction Law also solves this by allowing cryopreservation and donation for reproductive purposes, but delegates the regulation in a future law that is paralyzed in Congress. “The 2019 multi-party project is written according to international experience. Without this law, there is a legal vacuum that generates conflict, while individuals exercise rights and generate jurisprudence ”, explains legislator Carla Carrizo, member of the drafting commission of the Law for the Protection of Non-implanted Embryos.

When Simona was five years old, Andrea met Silvina Steinbaum on a work project. They became friends and that allowed them to talk about more intimate topics. “One afternoon, we went out for a drink and she told me about her attempts to get pregnant. When I listened to it, I thought of the embryos that were frozen in the medical center. He was always thinking of them, of their destiny, of what he should do. I did not want to have more children and there was no solution because there is no law that regulates this issue. I felt a huge joy when I offered to donate them. “ Silvina was taken aback, like so many people who are unaware of the possibility of embryodonation. “Is it legal? .Can be done? “, I was wondering. He cried with emotion and went home. He called me the next day to start the procedures when I was ready ”, remembers Andrea, with emotion.

The donation was made through a notary public. In January 2019, Silvina received two of the three embryos donated by Andrea. Only one remained cryopreserved. Joaquín was born in September. “They put it on my skin and I felt an immense peace. He had the feeling that he had fulfilled a long-dreamed wish. The dependence on the biological cycle ends up being cruel and embryodonation became a miracle for me. I would like all people to know about this alternative for those who cannot have children, because it is not talked about anywhere and medical centers do not offer it ”, Silvina highlights, while Joaquín plays with her hair.

She and Andrea agreed that their children would have a sibling bond and would know the truth of their origin from the first moment. Advised by professionals, they tell their story with stories and photos. They meet frequently, have spent vacations together and agreed that if their children want to find out their biological origin, they will have everything at their fingertips to do so. The bill, still not debated, provides for an official registry (today there are only private registries in each medical center and, if they close, the information is lost) where the biological parentage data are recorded so that the children, mostly of age, can consult them.

But the story of Andrea and Silvina does not end here. In 2020, in the middle of quarantine, Silvina received a call from Mariela Ávila, a teacher who learned her story from a mutual friend and realized that at age 47 her wish for motherhood was still latent. Silvina convinced her right away, gave her security and felt that donating the embryo she kept was prolonging this chain of love between women who had gone through an experience of failures that only they understood. “I was resigned, I didn’t want to hope for anything. When I spoke with Silvina and she told me that she could donate the embryo to me immediately, I trembled, laughed and, for the first time in many years, I was excited. The only thing I thought about, until I met with her, was that she would not regret it ”, says Mariela Ávila. In a few days Aida will be born. “Now that I feel her move inside me, I realized how much I wanted and needed to feel this. I thought I was never going to live it. “, He adds.

Joaquín, son of Silvina Steimbaum, and Sofía, daughter of Andrea Russo, in a photo taken on March 20, 2021. Teresa Sofia Buscaglia

Dr. Ester Szlit Feldman was in charge of caring for the three mothers. Recognized specialist in fertilization treatments in Argentina, she never ceases to be surprised by the possibilities that her specialty opens up. “That of the girls is a unique case in my entire career, it shows how important it is to think about others. The bond of siblings that they are generating among the boys is an example of solidarity. ”, says Feldman.

The doctor was one of the drafters of the Assisted Reproduction Law and highlights with emotion its free and universal reach, but regrets that the percentage of people who agree to donate their embryos is very low. According to their experience, the majority abandon them in the fertilization centers because they consider them their children and some even fear the ghost of consanguinity. “The law would solve this issue because it opens the possibility of donating for scientific purposes, in addition to reproductive ones,” says Deputy Carla Carrizo. ”It also establishes a maximum term of 10 years for cryopreservation and offers the right to cease its conservation. Today nothing of this is done because there is no one to regulate it and everything is in the hands of the medical centers, which do not decide anything either and continue to preserve thousands of abandoned embryos without destination “, Carrizo explains.

Andrea, Silvina and Mariela have a WhatsApp group in which they send photos, news and coordinate their meetings. In a short time, Aída will also be part of this new form of family.

