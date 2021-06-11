Rescuers on Friday, June 11, found the bodies of three teenagers who drowned in Lake Onega.

As the portal writes Karelinform, three boys born in 2005 entered the water on the Varkaus embankment in Petrozavodsk and did not return to the shore. There are teenagers’ belongings by the lake.

According to preliminary data, one of the boys began to go under the water, after which two others swam to his aid and also drowned.

19 people and six pieces of equipment were involved in the search for the bodies, including a diving group of four specialists and two pieces of equipment, the regional department said. Ministry of Emergency Situations…

It is noted that adolescents graduated from the ninth grade the day before.

Law enforcement officers and investigators are working at the scene. The details of the emergency are being clarified.

On June 10, in the Central District of Kaliningrad, a teenager drowned while trying to swim across Lake Pelavskoye.