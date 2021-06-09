Three people died, eight were injured in a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko regional hospital in Ryazan. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Unified Duty Dispatch Service (UDDS) of Ryazan.

“We have 11 victims of the fire, three died. Two of them died in the fire, one died in an ambulance. The remaining eight victims are placed in various medical institutions in the city of Ryazan, ”the service explained.

According to the local EDDS, the dead were in the intensive care unit due to complications after infection with the coronavirus.

“The staff of the institution and fire departments evacuated 37 people. In total, 60 people, 19 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the fire and its consequences, including 45 people from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, 14 pieces of equipment. The cause of the fire and the damage is being clarified, ”the service added.

