Three people, including the attacker and a minor, died this Thursday in a shootout in a Royal Palm Beach supermarket, reported the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, United States.

Agents arrived at the Publix supermarket and found three people dead from gunshot wounds, including a man, a woman and a child, the Palm Beach sheriff’s office, north of Miami, detailed on its Twitter account.

The Police did not offer details or identities of the deceased, but assured that “no” it was a shooter who is “active”.

South Florida, especially Miami-Dade County, faces a wave of indiscriminate shootings in recent weeks against civilians, among others for settling accounts between gangs.

News in development