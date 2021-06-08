In the Osnovyansky district of Kharkov, an attacker threw a grenade, as a result of the explosion, three people were injured, the local police department reported on Twitter on June 8.

Information about the incident was received by law enforcement officers earlier on Tuesday at 21:53 (coincides with Moscow time).

The suspect in the attack was detained. It turned out to be a man born in 1992. Three wounded as a result of a grenade explosion were hospitalized.

“Three victims were taken to hospital. The guy was born in 2005 – a state of moderate severity, two more – born in 1988. and 2002 p. – the condition is satisfactory, ”the text says.

All the circumstances of the incident are clarified.

On May 22, one person died and three were injured when a grenade went off in one of the garage cooperatives in Angarsk (Irkutsk region). The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the incident. According to the investigation, four people drank alcoholic beverages in the garage. The 33-year-old man decided to demonstrate to those present a grenade, after which the ammunition fell to the floor and exploded.