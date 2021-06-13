As a result of a collision of two cars in the Sverdlovsk region, three minors, including a one and a half year old child, were hospitalized, the regional traffic police department reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday, June 13, on the second kilometer of the Serov-Poultry Factory road. Cars Hyundai Solaris and Hyundai Elantra collided there.

According to the traffic police, a 34-year-old woman driving a Solaris, when turning at an unregulated intersection, did not provide the advantage of an Elantra driven by a 34-year-old man.

It is noted that her 15-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son were in the Solaris car with the woman. Both children were wearing seat belts, but were injured and were taken to a medical facility.

In the Elantra, the driver’s wife was in the front seat, and their one and a half-year-old daughter was driving in the back in a child seat. After the accident, the child was hospitalized with soft tissue injuries of the chest.

When examining the scene of the incident, the traffic police revealed the absence of the necessary road signs.

“The legal entity servicing this section of the road has been issued an order to eliminate deficiencies,” the portal quotes a representative of the State Traffic Inspectorate. Е1.RU…

