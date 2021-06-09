Between 5,000 people, according to the organization, and about 1,300, according to the Local Police, have demonstrated this Wednesday in the Murcian capital in a march called by Marches of Dignity and Social Shock Plan with which it is intended to highlight the need to have an emergency plan that allows rebuilding the Region.

Hence the motto chosen for this mobilization ‘Reconstruct, build and transform the Region’. The organizers asked the political representatives that on this Region Day, the political representatives “be with the people and not with clappers of an institutional act of an illegitimate government that is based on political corruption and that is not an example for any Murcian », According to the spokesperson for Marches for Dignity, Ginés Fernández.

The march has started from five different points to join in Gran Vía and culminate in the Puente de los Peligros, managing to gather around 5,000 people. Specifically, the white column, related to issues of health, residences and pensions, has come from Infanta Sofía; in Fame what is related to education and culture from the Ministry; in Floridablanca what has to do with neighborhoods, public transport and burial; in Plaza Agustinas what is related to equality, work, employment and social protection; and in Juan XXIII what is related to Mar Menor, environment and defense of the territory.

The objective is “to turn the Day of the Region into the day of the Murcian people and not into an institutional day with a political act in which the people cannot celebrate their day and the institutional representatives take their picture.” “In the situation in which we live it is necessary that the people express themselves, manifest themselves and that it be the day of the people of the Region,” he says. In his opinion, “it is necessary to rebuild Murcian society, which is friendly, inclusive, welcoming, hard-working, democratic and honest.” “We must build a new political and social framework for the Region, where human rights are respected,” he warned.

To do this, they have prepared a document of social reconstruction that includes these demands. By way of example, it states that the rise in the price of electricity and gas “is an insult to the intelligence of all citizens, an armed robbery of all citizens, for which reason a call is made so that these things change.

For her part, Maria José Vivo, from Marea de Residencia, has demanded the need to “guarantee, through a legal framework, the fundamental rights and decent living conditions in the residences; We demand it for those who died, for what are still living and for all of us ».

He has also defended the need to “establish a new paradigm for a good health system and the development of a law that guarantees sufficient funding for public health and research.” “We must strengthen primary care, strengthen specialized care and enhance the network of public hospitals,” he said, and then also focus on “Murcian women who decide to have an abortion in their public referral hospital”, who have been asked for “dignified attention.”

Finally, Paco Morote, from the Peace and Social Shock Plan, has called for the need to “put an end to the neoliberal policies that have caused so much impoverishment and to recover public services, that housing policies be made.”