The victims of the accident with a service bus in the town of Lesnoy, Sverdlovsk Region, were employees of the Electrokhimpribor enterprise, which is part of Rosatom.

As the press service of the enterprise reported, the families of the victims will receive assistance.

At the same time, it was clarified there that the bus that got into the accident did not belong to Electrokhimpribor, but to the Nizhneturinsk motor transport enterprise, they reported TASS at the press office on Thursday 10 June.

The accident happened on Thursday morning. The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the service bus transporting workers failed the brakes when it drove down the mountain, after which the vehicle rammed the gates of the enterprise and knocked down people standing at the bus stop.

As a result of the incident, five people were injured, two of them are in serious condition, six people were killed.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. According to the REN TV channel, three helicopters of the Disaster Medicine Center were sent to the scene.