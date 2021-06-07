The Community Health Advisor, Juan Jose Pedreño, advanced this Monday that the Ministry is finalizing the implementation of the Covid Digital Certificate of the European Union, an «essential» measure that «facilitate the arrival of tourists to the Region and the trips that all Murcians have to make, “he said.

This certificate will be mandatory for all communities as of July 1, although the counselor announced that the Region will launch it “much earlier than planned”. This document will certify being vaccinated, having carried out a PCR or antigen test or having passed the disease, and allow entry and exit in the European space.

It can be requested online or in person at the health centers by the Records Attention Offices of the Region of Murcia and by the Public Health delegations in Lorca and Cartagena.

It is, in the words of the Health Minister, “one more measure than will facilitate the recovery of tourism as a strategic sector for the Region, along with progress in the vaccination campaign.

Complete information on vaccination



The certificate, to which THE TRUTH has first had access, consists of two sections: personal data and information about vaccination. In the first section, the document includes the user’s full name and date of birth, along with a QR code.

In the lower half of the document, the section ‘Vaccination data’ consists of a identifier number, as well as the information of the issuer of the certificate. In addition, all details about the vaccine the user has received -the type of drug, the number of doses, the date the puncture was received, etc.- are shown in a box with six sections.