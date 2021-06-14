The game had to be remade from scratch to get closer to the studio’s original vision.

Pioneer was one of the many games shown during the PC Gaming Show of E3 2021. Although the title was presented to the public a few weeks before, it is now that we know the more specific details of this FPS with MMO elements.

For now, there are no plans to launch Pioner on consoles.The game was originally announced a couple of years ago, but the studio was unhappy with the direction back then, and decided restart the project From the beginning. “16 months ago, we brought all the developers together and started everything from scratch,” he said. Aleksandr Nikitin from GFA Games, the studio responsible for Pioner.

Pioner’s new vision consisted of dividing their experience into single player segments, and a randomly generated MMO map. In the words of the developers, “you can explore the map without company, but you will soon realize that you will need help to overcome the greatest dangers. “On the other hand, the campaign and its missions are already written in the game script and cannot be changed. Both modes of Pioner make it two completely different experiences.

The most important in Pioner is adaptation. Having allies, enemies, and other dangers that can switch sides at any time, the player’s mindset will need to be very agile. “We have various weapons and armor available for the different cases that the player will face. Close combat is also an option, and is most effective against a single enemy. ” Pioner will have a beta before its exclusive launch on PCBut the company has yet to offer specific details about it. If you missed any of last night’s announcements, here we review all the announcements from day 2 of E3 2021.

