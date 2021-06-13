Something that attracted a lot of attention in Dragon ball super was that, due to the inclusion of the concept of multiple parallel universes, the saiyans They are not extinct as was believed.

At least in the Universe 6, they are still very present. From one of the planets of that dimension, Sadala, they come Kaulifla Y Kale. They are two women saiyans that stand out for their strength and power. They gave a lot to talk about in the Tournament of Force of the series.

Kefla is the fusion of Kaulifla and Kale in Dragon Ball Super

Especially since they were able to execute the Fusion, becoming the fearsome Kefla (or Kafla). When he fights in such a manner he becomes an almost invincible force.

Goku and the Z Warriors They had a difficult time facing her, but in the end they managed to deal with her thanks to a little strategy and cunning. Too bad that since then not much more of them has been seen in the series. Many fans hope that at some point they can return.

Dragon Ball Super revealed the dark side of a new and mysterious character

But through Super, by means of other series. For example, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the anime spin-off where characters from other times, universes and dimensions appear frequently.

However, that has not happened so far. At least in video games they are taken more into account. But it is mainly the fans who keep the interest in these warriors alive. saiyans. This has occurred in various ways, such as fan arts.

An idea of ​​what a Super Saiyan 4 might look like

Like the one we share with you now, a contribution from Crimson X15. But this amateur artist put a twist on his contribution. What happens is that it shows Kefla with the transformation of Super Saiyan 4.

That is not something that is possible in Super. Actually, it comes from the series of GT, so it’s interesting to see it that way. Likewise, the sample turned into a giant ape, in the style Golden oozaru, but with some necessary adjustments.

Could this transformation be seen at some point? On Dragon ball super it doesn’t look possible. Do not forget that for this series GT never existed. But Heroes, which we mentioned earlier, could lend itself to something like that.

If it doesn’t happen, there is also the possibility that they will appear that way in a video game. It is certainly something very uncertain. To see if by chance Akira toriyama He remembers a little about this pair of girls again.

Fountain.



