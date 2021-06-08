The production of This is War surprised viewers on June 7 by announcing the return of Pancho rodriguez Y Facundo Gonzalez to the competition, after its suspension for not respecting the rules of the program.

It was Mister G who revealed that the two reality boys will step on the set of América TV again. Days before, the entertainment space He had been playing with the possibility that both would return to the channel.

“This is the evaluation circuit where they will face Pancho (Rodríguez), Facundo (González) and Gino (Assereto) ”, said the sports narrator at the end of the reality show.

Gian Piero Diaz took the voice and gave more details of this confrontation that will take place this June 8 at a special time for the game Ecuador vs. Peru.

“Tomorrow, apparently, Facundo González, Gino Assereto and Pancho Rodríguez would be returning for a tremendous circuit. Also, tomorrow an impressive afternoon that you cannot miss ”, said the TV host.

Previously, Johanna San Miguel asked the production of Esto es guerra to evaluate the possibility of Facundo and Pancho being part of the program again.

“Facu and Pancho are missing, and it is also a fact that they are suspended for a foul. At some point I said that they should not return, but I think it was something out of place because I am the least indicated to say something like that knowing my curriculum vitae, “said the actress.

