? Excitement to the max! ?

These are the groups of the # CopaOro21 ?

https://t.co/ZELiw6UUU2

All set!

Here are the Groups of the # GoldCup21 ? #ThisIsOurs

https://t.co/iz2ygcEvZw pic.twitter.com/5X4haKGR1C

– Gold Cup (@GoldCup) May 13, 2021