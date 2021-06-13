The Mexican team continues its preparation towards the edition of the Gold Cup 2021 where it is a duty to win it at any cost. In this competition, the pupils of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will have to put all the meat on the grill to play a good role. Although after the mistakes and given the poor exhibitions of the last matches, El Tri still has commitments prior to the start of the golden contest, which begins on Friday, July 2.
The Tricolor calendar before its participation in the Gold Cup is two games. The first will be held on Wednesday June 30, when you measure forces against your similar Panama in a friendly match to be played at Venue Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenneessee, at 8:00 p.m.
The second friendly commitment will take place on Saturday, July 3 against the African team of Nigeria. The Venue United Airlines of Los Angeles California will witness this meeting, which is one of the most striking prior to the start of the Gold Cup. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10:00 pm.
After these two games, the Tricolor debuts in the cup contest on Saturday July 10th against the winner of the preliminary phase. The second match will be played on Wednesday 14 of the same month in front of Curacao; to close group stage games on Friday 18th in view of The Savior. Without a doubt, a group stage where Mexico is expected to have no problem getting their ticket to the next round.
