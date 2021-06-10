In the last week before the exam, and on the day of the exam, food can affect your brain either positively or negatively. One of the common mistakes students make in this crucial period is eating unhealthy and unhealthy foods. So that students may replace their daily meals with fast food, energy drinks and sweets.. But it became clear to scientists that these foods not only negatively affect health, but also negatively affect exam performance.

In contrast to these foods, there are foods that have a positive effect. A British study found the best foods that students can eat in the last week before the exam, as they increase concentration and make memory very active.

The foods are:

1- Blueberry :

Evidence suggests that eating blueberries improves long-term memory and even short-term memory. So that this food makes the brain alert and able to retrieve information quickly.

2- broccoli :

Broccoli is an essential source of vitamin K, and this vitamin is known to improve cognition and increase brain function. According to the study, broccoli contains a large amount of “glucose enolate”, which contributes to improving memory and preserving information.

3- pumpkin seeds :

Pumpkin seeds are richer in zinc than all grains, and provide a valuable mineral that is essential in improving thinking skills and consolidating information. Pumpkin seeds are full of stress-reducing magnesium, as well as important vitamins like tryptophan and B vitamins.