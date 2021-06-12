Players will have access to a growing library of songs as part of their subscription model.

The Ubisoft conference at E3 2021 has left us with an announcement that will surely excite guitar and video game enthusiasts. Rocksmith returns with a completely revamped version, Rocksmith +, which is presented as a subscription service with access to a growing catalog of songs without the need to purchase them individually.

Rocksmith + offers real-time information of how we play the guitar, with a precise detection of the notes to know if we are interpreting a song correctly or not. This function is supported with any guitar, acoustic or electric (with amp), through the complementary mobile application Rocksmith + Connect. Of course, guitars can also be connected to the computer via the Rocksmith Real Tone Cable or other audio interfaces.

“Rocksmith + ‘proven method of learning includes real-time assessment, learning tools designed to put you in control and an ever-growing vast library of official recordings for you to achieve your musical goals. Challenge yourself and join the millions of people who have already enriched their lives with music! “, comments Ubisoft about this new version of Rocksmith.

Those interested in Rocksmith + can sign up for its PC beta now through this link. The service will be available on PC this summer, in the absence of specifying the date, and in autumn on consoles. This has been just one of the announcements of the Ubisoft conference of E3 2021, and if you want to be aware of all the news, each conference and each announcement, do not hesitate to review our E3 2021 special with all the dates and schedules.

