Larisa Menichelli and Mariano Filippi they were still a long way from relaxing on their busy wedding day, when Gianna He faced them. The emotional mayan ceremony The one they sealed their marriage with had just ended, but the party was just beginning. Then this close friend of the couple proposed to record the first takes of what would later become a viral video with more than 10 million views on social networks.

It was five in the afternoon, the sun was still punishing and the heat was not loosening. The warm breeze wasn’t helping the temperature drop, so the drinks began to circulate. Gianna brought the alcoholic drinks that opened the night for the couple, and the camera went on.

“Hi, I’m Lari, the girlfriend and this is my first drink”She said, beautifully groomed, with an impeccable dress and a heavenly backdrop that included white sands, gentle waves coming and going, and the everlasting palm tree. “Hi, I’m Mariano, the boyfriend and this is my first drink”, he launched, with a sober smile and the drink with which he started the night in his hand.

Then it was the turn of other great stars in the video: Osvaldo and Marisela, Agus and the ideologist, Gianna. All in tune with the event, perfectly arranged and carefully selecting the words while showing their drinks sympathetically.

By 1 in the morning Gianna decided to do the second round with the camera to record the couple and the rest of the guests who had been filmed at the beginning of the celebration. But now the picture was completely different: the dark night, the loud music and the accumulation of drinks that he had left dilated pupils and a lot of diction problems for everyone.

Euphoria, joy and a great effort to keep track of the drinks consumed, were a clear sign that the party was already a huge success. And to think that until a few days ago the couple They didn’t even know if they were going to be able to get married …

Larisa and Mariano are from Córdoba from the town of Cruz Alta but they live in Mexico. Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

It is that they had the problems suffered by all couples who dreamed of saying yes in days of pandemic and battle against the coronavirus. Living in Mexico for some years, these Cordoba from the town of High Cross they had to settle for a reduced event, without their relatives, but accompanied by those loved ones that they met in the homeland that adopted them.

“They are eternal ties”, Mariano assures Clarín about the friends he made since he came to the country 13 years ago. He still didn’t know anything about Larisa, who happened to grow up in the same city as him and even their respective families knew each other. But they just they first saw each other as adults.

It was football, that passion turned into a profession, lor that it took Mariano to get on a plane back in 2007. “I worked as a physical trainer at the Renato Cesarini club in Rosario and something very crazy happened. At one point a boy came from Mexico who was doing an internship and was filming the trainings “, Filippi tells about the moment that his life turned upside down.



Mariano went to Mexico in 2007, 4 years ago she left with him. Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

“This boy was working in Veracruz and when he returned to Mexico he showed the videos and among those who saw them was Jose Tiburcio Serrizuela. Soon after they contacted me via email to see if I wanted to go there. It was to go to the lower schools, I told them yes on Monday and on Friday I was there. “

Between vacations and some trips back to Argentina to visit family, Mariano met Larisa and they could never separate. Although the distance did its best, the love between them was stronger.

“After we met we talked on the phone for a year or so “, Larisa recalls about the long-distance bond that they maintained before making the decision to get to know each other in depth. “I started traveling to Mexico. I came and went because I was studying, finishing my law degree in Rosario, and from there our relationship began.”



Four years ago the Cordovan finished her course and got on the plane to go live with the love of her life. Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

Four years ago The Cordovan finished her course and got on the plane to go live with the love of your life. She is 25, he is 40 and it goes without saying that the age difference for them is far from being a problem.

Soccer made them roll through different cities in Mexico, although their residence is in Playa del Carmen, they currently live in Metepec, State of Mexico, where Mariano is part of the coaching staff of former goalkeeper Hernán Cristante, current coach of Toluca.

Just Gianna, the daughter of the former 1 of Platense, Newell’s and Gimnasia de la Plata was the one who planned the viral video that made Mariano and Larisa’s wedding a devastating phenomenon in the networks.



Larisa is a lawyer and while she waits to revalidate her degree, she works as a personal trainer. Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

“She saw it on TikTok and asked us if we got the idea, it was something like a memory of the couple and the family, not much more. The truth is that we had a lot of fun but we didn’t imagine that all this was going to happen with that video, “says Larisa.

Did the pandemic complicate the celebration a lot?

Not really because what we did was allowed. All precautions were taken. Here PCR is performed every 15 days and we were all vaccinated. The place is a parador enabled for weddings dedicated to organizing events for years and with the people we celebrate it was the ones we see every day.

Everyone we missed spending time with friends and partying without so much tension. Have done it outdoor allowed us to enjoy a little more.



“We all missed spending time with friends and partying without so much stress.” Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

Did you hesitate a lot to marry in this context?

We did not know whether to do it or not, precisely because our families were not going to be able to be. But our vacation came and we understood that it was now or never, so on May 25 we did the civil ceremony and on June 4 was the wedding in Playa del Carmen. We were sorry that the family wasn’t there, so We decided to broadcast the ceremony live so they could see everything from Argentina.

Mayan ceremony.





A ritual commanded by a shaman, specialized in marriages. Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

In love with the culture, tradition and history of those lands, the bride and groom decided that their wedding would be a Mayan celebration. There was no priest, neither Our Father, nor Hail Mary. Was a ritual commanded by a shaman, specialized in marriages, which in the previous one carried out with the couple a healing of wounds and healing of the soul with a native honey, which he produces himself.

“He invites you to take a honey bath, which is to heal the soul, it is something individual”Larisa explained. Then there was “energy cleansing” for each of the guests and then the ceremony with a circle formed by all those present around Mariano and Larisa and the blessing to them giving thanks to the sun and the earth. Everything with the sea, the sand and the sun in the background.

It was a great relief for these young people who had a difficult time last year. It is that they came to visit Argentina just when the border closure was ordered and they had to spend a few seven months locked up in an apartment until they were able to return to Mexico.



Larisa and Mariano spent 7 months of 2020 locked up in Argentina, unable to return to Mexico. Photo: Jonathan Cossu and Gisel Ibañez.

“I had three finals to go and I wanted to come back to greet me. We quarantined, we spent three months in my apartment without being able to see our family and at the end, in the seven months we were in the country I only saw my grandparents three times, to take care of them “. Locked up, she was received by Zoom and a few months later, soccer returned to take Mariano to Mexico, but this time he was with her.

How is life over there?

-Larissa: It is less intense than in Argentina, it is a very hospitable country. The people are spectacular, it took me a bit to adapt but because of the food, not because of the people. We became friends who are like family. Today we are very comfortable, we thank this country that it gives us many opportunities.

-Mariano: I’ve been here for 13 years and The truth is that it is a privilege because spectacular human beings have touched me, who have always given me a hand. They open the door of their house with great kindness and make you feel part of them.

They receive you in a very special way and a very strong bond is generated. I feel them like my family, if someone needs something with a call they are there.

“Hi !! I’m the bride !! This is cup number … I don’t know”said Larisa before the camera, already without the flower crown on her head and with her hairstyle somewhat disarmed. More than 10 million people saw the video of what was an unforgettable night, but only a few knew, the incredible story behind that tremendous viral hit.