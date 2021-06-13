The Hex developer also confirms a new project, with a combination of genres that will “melt your mind.”

Another indie unveiled during the conference of Return Digital It was Inscryption, a project that mixes several genres and has a very clear vision in mind: “to be a self-destructive love letter in the world of video games.”

Seeks to be a self-destructive love letter in the world of video gamesThe trailer clearly shows the elements taken from different game genres. It has the strategy of a card video game, the puzzles and exploration of an adventure title, and the psychological terror to end an original project. Daniel Mullins Games has shown in the past that it is not afraid of classic stereotypes in the video game industry.

Being a roguelike, every decision we make could be our last, and return to the beginning of the adventure. In combination with the strategy elements, Inscryption seeks, in the words of its creator, “to expose the dark secrets of the cards”. “You will have to make sacrifices if you plan to survive,” the trailer says so, but other than that, we have no further details.

From the creator of Pony Island, Inscryption is coming to PC via Steam, and from today you can add it to your wish list. It will be available in 2021, but if you want to know more about the project right now, do not hesitate to visit its official site.

More about: Inscryption, Devolver Digital and E3 2021.