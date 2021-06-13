Real Madrid has work in the summer period. The whites were not up to scratch and ended the season without titles. Zidane has left and Ancelotti has arrived. Players return after loan. There will be many changes for the next season. This is how each case goes in the Madrid exit operation:
The renewal of Sergio Ramos is the issue that worries Madrid the most. The captain is still on the starting ramp, without an agreement to continue at the Santiago Bernabéu. Last Friday, as revealed Ace, met with Florentino. Nothing of their conversation has transpired.
Gareth Bale’s future is anyone’s guess. The one from Wales returns after a year on loan and, a priori, had to leave. The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti can change everything. The Italian will decide whether to continue or leave Madrid.
Raphael Varane does not accept the renewal and will be released this summer. You have two offers on the table: Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germin. The English are willing to reach 70 million euros. The Parisians could offer more, but Real Madrid will try to speculate with a barter for Mbappé.
The return of Ancelotti has changed everything. Isco was determined to leave, but the arrival of the Italian coach has made him rethink his idea. He wants to try to convince you. If he doesn’t get it, he will come out, although at the moment he has no serious offer on the table.
Yet another player riding the wave of Ancelotti. Marcelo had the Real Madrid door closed, but the arrival of the Italian coach has given him another chance. If it does not convince, it will come out. Leeds United and Everton are interested. Inter Miami wants to take him to MLS.
Dani Ceballos will not continue at Real Madrid. The midfielder returns after two years on loan at Arsenal, a club that does not think of paying a transfer for him. There has been speculation about a possible return to Real Betis.
Álvaro Odriozola has not won the position and, probably, Lucas Vázquez will become a right-back. Real Madrid is looking for a way out. Milan and Inter Milan are the best placed. Athletic Club is on the lookout.
Mariano was wrong when he returned to Real Madrid. The Spanish-Dominican has not had minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu and will be out this summer. So far, the most important offer has come from Turkey. Trabzonspor is willing to pay 20 million euros.
Luka Jovic is a basket case. It has not fit and will come out this summer. The Serbian will not continue, at least for now, at Eintracht Frankfurt, so he returns after a loan. As published by Don Balon, the whites will propose an exchange for Rafa Mir to Wolverhampton.
Borja Mayoral has completed a very good season in Rome, but Mourinho has not yet given the ok to his continuity. Your future will be resolved soon.
Leave a Reply