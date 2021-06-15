The Spanish team has drawn ten times in their first match in a tournament. The breakdown is one elimination in the group stage, two in the round of 16, three in the quarter, a runner-up and a title won. They add up to eight, and the results of this Eurocup and the Nations League, which will celebrate its final four in October.
June 12, 1980. At the beginning of the competition, the initial score did not move against the azzurri. The subsequent defeats against Belgium (2-1) and England (1-2) would leave Spain eliminated as bottom of Group B.
June 16, 1982. The Red started with tables before The Bicolor, later beating Yugoslavia (2-1) and losing (1-0) against Northern Ireland but entering the next round as second. In the second league, equivalent to the quarterfinals, he was bottom of his group when he fell (2-1) against West Germany and ended in a draw (0-0) against England.
June 14, 1984. The tables before the Tricolorii They did not prevent Spain from leading Group 2 thanks to another draw (1-1) against Portugal and the victory (0-1) against West Germany. In the semifinals they eliminated Denmark (1-1 and 4-5 on penalties), but succumbed (2-0) to France in the title match.
June 13, 1990. The goalless match did not prevent Spain from entering the next phase as Group E leaders after beating South Korea (1-3) and Belgium (1-2). In the second round he could not (1-2) with Yugoslavia in extra time.
June 17, 1994. The tie to inaugurate their participation did not prevent them from acceding as second in the group after another draw (1-1) against Germany and the victory (1-3) against Bolivia. In the second round they beat Switzerland (3-0), but couldn’t (1-2) with Italy in the quarterfinals.
June 9, 1996. The result against Bulgaria did not prevent Spain from entering the next round as second in the group after another draw (1-1) against France and a victory (1-2) against Romania. In the quarterfinals they could not (0-0 and 2-4 on penalties) against England.
June 10, 2012. The first match was the only match not won by the national team, which agreed as group leader after beating Ireland (4-0) and Croatia (0-1). They eliminated France (2-0) and Portugal (0-0 and 2-4 on penalties) before beating Italy (4-0) and crowned champion.
June 15, 2018. The crazy bid to debut was an indication of the suffering that the last World Cup event would entail. The victory (0-1) against Iran and the even (2-2) against Morocco served to gain access as leaders of group B. In the second round they fell (1-1 and 3-4 on penalties) against Russia.
September 3, 2020. The draw against the Teutons did not prevent progress in Group 4 of Division A after beating Ukraine (4-0) and Switzerland (1-0) in the first round, falling (1-0) and drawing (1-1) against the same rivals and thrashing (6-0) to Germany. In October the champion will be decided, but for now he knows that he will be played in the semifinals against Italy and that if he wins he will play the final against Belgium or France.
June 14, 2021. Last night the first day of Spain was played in this European Championship and the stake ended without goals. Looking at the precedents, one can be optimistic in the face of the clashes against Poland (Saturday 19) and Slovakia (Wednesday 23), since there is only one precedent where they were eliminated in the group stage.
