The US space agency (NASA) has shared the two first images of the flight of the Juno spacecraft over Ganymede, the giant moon of Jupiter. Is about the closest images never taken from this frozen moon, with details like craters, light and dark terrain and elongated structural features possibly linked to tectonic faults.

“This is the closest a spacecraft has gotten to this gigantic moon in a generation,” explains Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. “We can simply marvel at this heavenly wonder: the only moon in our solar system larger than the planet Mercury“, he assures.

The two images were taken on June 7 and have taken about two days to reach earth. The first of the photographs, taken by the JunoCam imager from the orbiter, shows an almost entire face of Ganymede with a resolution of approximately one kilometer per pixel, depending on NASA reports in a statement. The images have been taken using a green filter, which means that we will have to wait to incorporate the blue and red filters to have a color portrait.

The second published image was taken by Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit, a navigational camera that serves to keep the spacecraft on course. It is a black and white photograph of the far side of this moon, with a resolution of between 600 and 900 meters per pixel. Putting the two images together, NASA is confident in power build a complete portrait of Ganymede.

Ganymede seen from the Juno probe

NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS



Juno’s mission



The Juno spacecraft is an unmanned probe powered by solar energy. Designed to operate in the environment of Jupiter, it is the first spacecraft of its kind to travel so many kilometers from Earth. Probe was launched in 2011 and took five years to arrive to your destination planet. Its mission, which will conclude next month, is to study Jupiter’s atmosphere and its magnetic and gravitational fields.

For the next few days, Juno will send more photographs to Earth of his flyby of Ganymede. These raw images will be published on the mission page, in a portal named JunoCam.