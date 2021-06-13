In addition to Goku, a character that has remained in force in the series of Dragon ball it is without a doubt Bulma. She appeared early on in the manga, and likewise, in the anime.

If the encounter between the two had never occurred, it is possible that nothing of what we know would exist. While the little saiyan brought strength, this girl put a lot of her intellect. Throughout history he has shown time and again his great intelligence.

Remembering the start of the Dragon Ball series

One of the reasons why Goku Y Bulma were found was due to the search for the latter by the Dragon balls. Before her, many have tried to find them to fulfill their wishes.

But because of how difficult it is to do it, there were those who thought they were just a legend. But not Bulma, which managed to create a special radar that allows them to be tracked. But it is one thing to seek them and quite another to obtain them. It is very difficult!

Dragon Ball: Bulma is in search of the Dragon Balls in this cosplay

So the help of Goku on Dragon ball, as well as other characters, was vital for this to be achieved. After that time it became quite routine.

Part of the thrill that was finding them was lost forever. It is a stage of history created by Akira toriyama that he left never to return. Today, battles against more and more powerful villains have become the norm. The adventure was largely neglected.

Bulma with a slightly more realistic appearance

But there is no shortage of those who long for this time. This is when the art of David ceballos, an illustrator from Barcelona, ​​Spain. Through your account at ArtStation shows a more realistic version of the friend and comrade of Goku.

Regarding his work he commented ‘a portrait of Bulma from the Dragon Ball universe. I hope you like it!’. We can see her along with the radar to locate the Dragon balls and one of her outfits.

It is a reminder about this time in the series. In this artist’s portfolio there are other examples of his work. He has not only devoted time to characters from Dragon ball, but from other series.

Likewise, original characters of a more fantastic nature. It does not hurt that they take a turn. As regards the work of Toriyama, although the series of Super is stopped as far as her anime, she will have a movie soon. And the manga continues!

