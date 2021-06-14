Plastic pollution –according to the Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina- It is one of the global environmental problems that has increased the most in recent years, generating serious consequences since it damages marine species and habitats very valuable and causes significant economic impacts by affecting the safety of fishing, tourism and navigation.

In the framework of World Oceans Day, Razer, the firm specialized in devices for gamers, joined the startup ClearBot, the startup with origin and headquarters in Hong Kong, to redesign his artificial intelligence robot that cleans marine plastics.

Every year some are thrown into the oceans 11 million tons of plastics. Marine cleaning companies often face difficulties with outdated technology, maintenance cost, and the navigation system.

In this collaboration agreement, Razer experts combined their knowledge with ClearBot’s to improve the design of the robot and now have a higher level of autonomy, be lighter and can collect and identify a larger volume of polymers.

“ClearBot’s unique artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning technology will enable and empower governments and organizations around the world to scale up their sustainability efforts. We urge other innovative startups to reach out for collaboration opportunities as we strive to make the world a safer place for future generations, ”said Patricia Liu, Razer Chief of Staff.

Thus, Razer engineers and designers volunteered their free time and contributed their expertise volunteer in hardware development to turn a prototype into a scalable product.

Talent contribution

Taking advantage of the knowledge and manufacturing experience of the technology company, ClearBot was able to evolve the robot’s structure towards a smarter and more efficient one.

Two volunteers load the previous version of ClearBot to introduce it to the sea.

The robot, with a new design and fully automated, It is equipped with state-of-the-art machine learning and AI capabilities that allow it to detect marine plastics at two meters in rough waters.

The smart device now It can collect up to 250 kg of plastics in a single cycle, while being supplied through solar energy.

Its catamaran frame offers great stability, lightness and speed, which is a great final contribution to its purposes. It will also have a multicolour LED lighting system, characteristic of the accessories brand.

“With the new model, we are confident of extending our reach globally to protect marine waters, starting with partners that include port operators. in Asia and NGOs that have already expressed interest. Together with Razer, we hope to bring about positive change for the world, ”said Sidhant Gupta, CEO of ClearBot.

In addition, ClearBot launched a call through its program to collect data on marine plastic debris. And it invites interested parties to upload photos of plastic waste to its website.

The research and design team will add this information to ClearBot’s existing database to help improve the robot’s debris detection AI algorithm.

SL