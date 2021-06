It is one of the largest natural parks in Europe, receives more than a million visitors each year and has become a benchmark in the preservation of animal biodiversity. The Beauval Zoo, located in the Loire Valley in France, is home to more than 35,000 animals and employs around 600 people to care for them and serve the public. In this edition of This is France we learn about the history of this magnificent zoo and its stars, from wild birds to giant pandas.

