It will be available on Xbox Series X and S, as well as Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The boot of Summer Game Fest It promised to deliver a good number of ads first, and not everything is Kojima Triple A in this industry. In the end, one of the most striking games of the presentation has been a small indie game with which a Swedish studio known as Wishfully Studios. This is Planet of Lana, and it will be exclusive to Xbox on consoles. It will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam) in late 2022.

With an introductory trailer that enters through the eyes, Planet of Lana introduces herself as “a cinematic puzzle adventure, with stunning hand-painted graphics, an unforgettable story and an epic soundtrack, “as promised by its creators in a press release. Set in an alien world, the adventure tells the story of Lana and her faithful companion Mui, who embark on a journey to rescue his sister.

“Is emotional story It is experienced through cinematic side-scrolling gameplay, as players explore a colorful world filled with stunning environments, strange creatures, and dangerous machines. From a playable point of view, Planet of Lana is an adventure packed with challenging platform, entertaining puzzles, tense stealth sequences, and a partner mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, offering unique story moments and gameplay when using their skills together. “

On Xbox Series X, as well as on high-end PCs, Planet of Lana promises to deliver 4K, 60 FPS performance, “bringing its incredible art to life.” Planet of Lana will be available in late 2022 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC; and Whisfully Studios promise to offer more details on the game at a later date. Will we see it again at the Xbox conference at E3 2021?

More about: Planet of Lana, Wishfully and Thunderful.