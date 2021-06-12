Follow these events with us, from 10:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

We continue with our special programming on the occasion of E3 2021 and, after the Ubisoft conference, it will be the turn of Return Digital at 10:30 p.m. and of Gearbox at 23:00 hours (Spanish time both). Like all E3 conferences, we invite you to follow these events with us live at our YouTube channel from 10:00 p.m.. You will also have the latest news here, on 3djuegos.com.

As to Return Digital, the publisher already announced a few weeks ago that it would be at E3 2021. Devolver’s conferences are always the most irreverent and transgressive from the event, but beyond its craziness, we can look forward to great indie games. Of course, some of the news that we are going to see have already been anticipated. For example, we will know the release date of Phantom Abyss and Death’s Door, games that they have attracted a lot of attention.

In the case of Gearbox, there are more unknowns with what we can see. In fact, the event will only be seen if you are registered on the E3 2021 website. After the announcement at the Summer Game Fest of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox has given more details in the last hours of the video game. Will we see more at your conference? All a mystery.

